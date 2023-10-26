UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 closed westbound lanes in Unicoi County earlier Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported.

According to the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at mile marker 52 near the North Carolina border.

As of 4:10 p.m., the interstate was open and traffic flowing.

The crash was reported to TDOT around 1:44 p.m., the traffic map stated.

The SmartWay Traffic Map showed traffic backed up to the state line after the crash.