WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash on Interstate 26 is impacting drivers heading east and west.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the crash occurred at mile marker 15 on I-26 East just before 5 p.m. Friday.

As of 5:15 p.m., the left lane of I-26 East was blocked. TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map also shows traffic backed up in the westbound lanes.

On I-26 East, traffic was backed up to the Gray exit. In the westbound lanes, traffic is backed up past the Boones Creek exit.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Johnson City officials for further information on the crash.