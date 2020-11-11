TDOT: Crash involving tractor-trailer affecting traffic on I-26 Eastbound in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 26 Eastbound has closed the right lane and shoulder in Sullivan County Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at 11:06 a.m. near mile marker 7.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the tractor-trailer is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

I-26 East at MM 7 in Sullivan County is reduced to one lane due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The vehicle is a non hazmat tanker which has gone over the guardrail and down an embankment. Use caution in this area. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 11, 2020

KPD reports the driver declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash and is awaiting a commercial wrecker to tow the vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic as of 11:40 a.m.

As of 11:40 a.m., there is no estimated time of clearing.