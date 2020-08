WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers traveling through Washington County, Tennessee this weekend should be prepared for a traffic delay.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, construction on Interstate 26 East will impact traffic starting Friday at 10 p.m.

All lanes will be back open to traffic by 6am on Monday (8/17). This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 14, 2020

The right lane at Exit 17, also known as the Boones Creek Exit, will be closed for bridge work.

All lanes will be back open by 6 a.m. on Monday.