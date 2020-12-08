TDOT: Completion of Boones Creek interchange project extended to April 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction continues on the Boones Creek interchange project following recent delays, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.

The ground was broken on the project in the spring of 2019 with a price tag of $14,444,783.56.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield most recently checked in on the progress of the project this past summer when officials believed they were on track to complete the project in December 2020.

However, a new completion date has been set for April 21, 2021.

“The reason why we’ve had these delays is because there have been some construction issues with the retaining wall structures and also with the underground utility installation. Unfortunately, this happens from time to time on construction projects. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel on this one, but we do know that it’s going to take a couple more months until everything is complete,” said TDOT spokesperson, Mark Nagi.

Nagi said that the deadline is realistic pending a mild winter. Of course, Mother Nature is unpredictable but if there are no extreme weather conditions, crews should stay on track to have the project done in late April.

According to TDOT, currently, the construction of all but two of the wall structures is now complete.

“The large box culvert extension on the north side of the project was recently completed, and work continues in this area to complete the new off-ramp configuration from I-26 Eastbound lanes. Construction of the new on-ramp to I-26 Westbound from the project is ongoing, while all three other new on/off ramps are complete, with the exception of tie-in locations to Boones Creek and a portion of the off-ramp over the new box extension to 354 Southbound,” said Nagi.

“A new traffic control phase was just implemented in order to complete the only remaining underground utility installations for sewer, water and storm drains. Once the final underground work is complete, another traffic control phase will occur so the remaining roadway work and wall construction can be completed under the existing bridges of I-26 over SR 354. The installation of new signals and overhead sign structures will be starting at the beginning of 2021, and all other final roadway work for the new intersection will be constructed as weather permits due to climate limitations,” he continued.

CONSTRUCTION EXTENSION: The Boones Creek interchange project is now expected to be completed in late April of 2021.

While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, business owners said the delay in completion is far from good news.

“The extension creates more of a headache, more of a drop in business. We definitely saw business drop when the construction started, so the delay means that we’re going to see that drop stay around longer,” said Vapor Delirium owner Roger Riddle.

Riddle said the drop in his business is not only an issue he is seeing, but other surrounding establishments as well.

“The extra time that we’re going to have to wait to get the road work done is going to be more time customers are going to avoid our area and not come shop with us or check our area out or find out that we’re here. People who have never heard of us aren’t going to be driving around and looking around, they’re going to be avoiding the area longer,” said Riddle.

However, while it is a pain now, Riddle does believe in the end it will be a good thing.

Nagi said he’s grateful for the public’s patience during this project and when it’s complete, the interchange will be a safer and more efficient roadway that is in place for decades to come.

“It’s been short-term pain for long-term gain. When this project is complete, I believe it’s going to be a valuable asset to folks in upper East Tennessee,” said Nagi.

As far as any liquidation damages due to the delay, Nagi said there will be none because the time change in the project to April was agreed upon.

Business owners hope April is the final delay for this project. “Hopefully the delay is the last delay and once they get it finished, it will turn around and be better,” said Riddle.

If you have any questions about this project or other projects run by TDOT in your area, questions comments and concerns can be heard at 1-877- SMARTWAY, according to Nagi.

News Channel 11 also reached out to the developer in charge of the retail and entertainment development portion of the project, who chose not to comment on the status of their project at this time.