ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Transportation says due to unsafe conditions, it will close Gap Creek Bridge in Elizabethton next week.

Southside Street runs across the bridge, which will close Monday, October 7.

TDOT said it does not know how long the bridge will remain off-limits to traffic.

They also said a recent inspection of the bridge cited heavy corrosion, severe concrete deterioration, and exposed reinforcing steel.