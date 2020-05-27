TDOT: Cargo fire causing delays on Interstate 81 South in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cargo fire in Greene County has caused delays to southbound lanes on Interstate 81.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the cargo fire was reported at 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 26.

TDOT reports that the scene is expected to be cleared by noon.

Southbound lanes are being affected as the roadway is partially blocked, but northbound lanes are not experiencing any delays.

You can track the crash and traffic with the TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map.