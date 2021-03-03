TDOT: Bridge repair work on I-81 in Sullivan County to start Sunday, could last through May

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bridge repair work on Interstate 81 that will impact traffic is scheduled to begin Sunday, March 7.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the repair work will begin Sunday evening and will close one lane in each direction near Mile Marker 59 (Colonial Heights).

TDOT reports the on and off ramps to State Route 36/Fort Henry Drive will stay open during the work.

The lane closures in both directions will remain in place at all times of the day until they are completed, according to TDOT.

“All work is expected to be complete on or before May 31, 2021,” the release says.

TDOT reminds drivers that the schedule of completion is dependent on weather. Drivers should use caution in the area.