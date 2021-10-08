TDOT: Bridge repair to narrow John B. Dennis Highway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A press release from TDOT warned drivers Friday that two bridges in Kingsport will have closed lanes soon.

According to the release, one lane in each direction will be closed starting Oct. 11 on the John B. Dennis Highway bridge over Moreland Drive to allow workers to repair sections of the road.

Once repairs in the first area are complete, crews will move to a second bridge over Horse Creek between Moore Road and Tidewater Court.

The release stated that lane closures will be in place 24/7 until work is complete, with a projected finish date on Oct. 15, 2021.

TDOT also urged drivers to exercise caution in the area, citing the loss of 112 total workers’ lives throughout the organization’s history.