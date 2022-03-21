(WJHL) — Workers will install a concrete barrier rail to close the northbound lanes of State Route 93 along the rock bluff on Friday, March 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

This will reduce lanes near the Sullivan/Washington County line and will remain in place for the next several months as crews work on a construction project. The project will build a new alignment between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway).

This marks the second Fall Branch safety project and will entail blasting operations that are expected to stop traffic for up to 15 minutes at times for debris removal.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area, as construction crews will enter and exit the zone.