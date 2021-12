(WJHL) – In an effort to keep travelers safe and cut down on traffic congestion during the holidays, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are taking a break from road work.

Both departments say that they will be ending lane closures in addition to stopping road construction, for the most part.

In Tennessee, some long-term closures will remain in place.

The hiatus will end in Tennessee on Jan. 3 and on Dec .27 in Virginia.