TDOT: Additional stabilization may delay SR70 slide repair project

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Transportation officials say the State Route 70 emergency landslide repair project may take longer than originally expected.

In an update released Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a contractor has recommended additional measures to stabilize the slide area.

“Based on the site conditions encountered at the planned middle bench of Buttress 2, Geotech has recommended additional soil nail stabilization for the lower excavation,” TDOT said. “At this time the contractor is evaluating the potential for requesting an extension of the project completion date.”

One person was killed and another injured when a section of the highway north of Rogersville gave way in February due to heavy rains.

RELATED: THP: Jonesborough driver killed in Hawkins County landslide

The project’s current estimated completion date is August 15. TDOT believes it will cost about $8.7 million to restore the highway.