JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lane in both directions of Highway 11E (State Route 34) will be closed beginning on Tuesday while crews continue repairs along the Devault Bridges over Boone Lake.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), lane closures will occur between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane. Crews will shift the lanes as needed, the release said.

The lane closures are expected to last through Saturday, March 25, given favorable weather conditions. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution if they cannot avoid the area and follow posted speed limits as workers will be present, according to the release.