JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The months-long construction on a bridge along Highway 11 E in Johnson City is said to be completed by the end of the month.

According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, work is nearly complete and is on track to be finished by the end of Feb., weather permitting.

All traffic lanes are planned to be restored, but intermittent lane closures will reportedly be in place throughout the month for the remaining work.

Construction was originally supposed to be complete by Oct. 26, 2022, but faced delays.

The project cost on the project is approximately $2.8 million, Nagi said.