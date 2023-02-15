JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Johnson City can now travel across the William Devault Bridge on Highway 11E by Winged Deer Park without impediment.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi announced Wednesday that all lanes on the bridge were reopened.

Nagi said in the announcement that some intermittent lane closures will occur over the next few weeks while the project wraps up.

The bridge work had originally been slated to be completed by Oct. 26, 2022. However, the project was delayed due to challenges linked to weather.

Work on the dual bridges included structural concrete repairs and bearing replacement for both bridges.