GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is holding a public town hall in Greeneville on Thursday to discuss the best ways of measuring the success of K-12 schools in the state.

According to a release from the TDOE, the town hall will take place at the General Morgan Inn from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said school letter grades are a way of determining “how the state’s K-12 schools are serving students and helping them succeed academically.”

The department says Tennessee families, teachers and administrators deserve an accountability system that provides clear details about how K-12 schools are performing, and this public event will allow community members to discuss just that.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn and discuss how the Tennessee Department of Education measures schools’ performance and how they report those findings to parents.

The release said members of the public will have the option to sign up to speak and share their feedback when they arrive at the town hall.