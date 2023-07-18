JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education has released the 2022-23 district-level TCAP results.

Both Johnson City Schools and Bristol, Tennessee City Schools exceeded the state average in math and English Language Arts (ELA).

Officials from both districts will use the new data to see what areas they excelled in and what needs to be improved.

In Johnson City Schools, 58% of students scored proficiently in ELA across all grade levels. Not only is that 30 points above the state average, it’s well above any area city school system. In math, 57% scored proficiently with almost 25% exceeding expectations.

“In Tennessee, we have a very rigorous test,” Roger Walk, Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Instruction, said. “In some subjects in grades, we’ve moved from one out of ten students or one out of six students scoring at that highest level to now one out of four or one out of even three students performing at that highest level.”

In Bristol schools, around 45% of students scored proficiently in ELA and math. Director of Schools Anette Tudor said the district exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

“Definitely strong results, particularly third grade,” Tudor said. “We saw great results in third grade overall in every subject area. And for ELA, that was such a hot topic. We exceeded by over 10% between 22 to 23.”

Walk said money from the state’s new school funding formula helps them get the resources they need for academic achievement.

“We know it’s very important for us to take those resources and then produce results and the things that we’re doing for students,” Walk said. “We must show results. And we believe that the things we’re doing, they are working toward the result.”

Tudor said additional state grants helped them with tutoring, instructional materials, and teacher support.

“Our strategy now is to figure out once the grant dollars are gone after this next school year, how can we sustain those interventions that we’ve put in place? Because they are working,” she said.

Tudor said she’ll use the scores to help them with their new math curriculum adoption.

“One of our grade levels did not increase, particularly in math,” Tudor said. “And so we’ll be able to use new instructional materials that we’re purchasing for math this year and provide additional teacher supports in order to help us accelerate student growth in math in particular.”

Walk said there is still a gap in scores in historically under-served students, but compared to the rest of the state they are outperforming their peers.

“There’s work to be done,” Walk said. “We understand the great enormity and responsibility that we have for students in Johnson City, and we’ll continue to work to better that.”

District-level results can be found on the state’s website.