TDOE announces ‘Reading 360’ initiative to provide funding for literacy among Tenn. students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the launch of a $100 million initiative to support literacy across the state.

According to a release from TDOE, “Reading 360” will be launched with the help of federal grants and COVID-19 relief funding. The initiative will allow schools to invest in “optional reading resources” at no cost to the districts or the state.

“Reading 360 will provide optional grants and resources to help more Tennessee students develop strong phonics-based reading skills by supporting districts, teachers, and families,” according to the release.

TDOE hopes the initiative will assist in keeping Tennessee students on track in terms of literacy after the pandemic’s impact on learning.

“When our students succeed our entire state prospers, and we know that reading on grade level is foundational to the success of every student, both in and out of the classroom,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Reading 360 will give critical supports to districts and educators so we can address this challenge urgently and put Tennessee’s students on the right track to grow and thrive.”

The release says “Reading 360” will provide optional grants to districts so that students and families will have access to resources like tutoring and online support to help them grow in literacy.

Educators will be provided with access to free training, resources and materials.

48 school districts across the state are participating in “Reading 360,” including Washington County Schools, Unicoi County Schools and Sullivan County Schools.

