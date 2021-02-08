TDOC: One man dead after ‘altercation’ at Northeast Correctional Sunday night

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said one man is dead after an “altercation” involving multiple inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex on Sunday.

According to Public Information Officer for TDOC, Robert Reburn, three inmates were sent to an outside medical facility for treatment.

Reburn said the incident, which involved several inmates, is currently under investigation by the TDOC Office of Investigations and Conduct and the TBI.

No further information was immediately available.