TDOC: Northeast Correctional officer rescues mother, 2 children from burning car

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A corrections officer is being credited with rescuing a mother and two children from a burning vehicle Friday night.

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) says Leon Odom, who works at Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, witnessed a vehicle strike two trees and catch fire.

According to TDOC, Odom rushed to the vehicle and cut the two children from their car seats before rescuing the mother, who was unconscious.

TDOC says Odom and three occupants received severe burns but all are expected to make a full recovery.