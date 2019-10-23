TDOC launches ‘Operation Blackout’ to improve child safety from sex offenders on Halloween

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections has launched a special operation to help ensure the safety of children in the state while trick or treating.

According to a release from TDOC, nearly 3,500 sex offenders are under community supervision.

TDOC says they will be launching Operation Blackout as an extra layer of accountability during the Halloween season.

Additional regulations and rules will be set in place for registered sex offenders under TDOC supervision.

Those rules include:

Being in their homes by 6pm

Not having any Halloween décor

Keeping their porch light off

Not distributing Halloween candy

Not attending any Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)

The release says TDOC officers will canvas the area and visit more than 3,5000 offenders to make sure they comply with these rules.

Parents are also advised to take precautions by either going trick-or-treating with their children or at least making sure they know where their children are going.

TDOC also advises checking the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry to know which houses to avoid.

TDOC also advises reporting any suspicious activity and calling 1-844-TDC-FIND if a sex offender is seen at an event or with holiday decor.

More information on “Operation Blackout” can be found by clicking here to see an informative video.