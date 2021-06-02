TDOC: Former Northeast Correctional Complex employee convicted after giving cellphone to inmate

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former employee at Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County has been convicted on misconduct charges.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Shannon Clark was convicted by a Johnson County jury on one count of introduction of contraband and one count of official misconduct.

The release states an investigation into Clark’s activities began in June 2019.

She was arrested after “providing a cellphone to an inmate,” according to TDOC.

“This investigation and subsequent conviction should serve as a reminder that the department will not tolerate any threat to the safety and security of our facilities,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in the release. “We have been, and will continue to be, relentless in the prosecution of those who violate their oath and violate the law.”