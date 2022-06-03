MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the same day that a Northeast Correctional Complex inmate was injured, a contracted employee was the victim of an inmate assault.

According to Tennessee Department of Correction Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, a contract employee of the prison was assaulted by an inmate on May 27. The assault reportedly occurred in the complex’s dining hall.

Reburn told News Channel 11 that the assaulted employee received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The assault is under investigation, and Reburn said there are charges pending against that inmate.

TDOC previously reported an incident involving multiple inmates that also occurred on May 27. One of those inmates was “physically assaulted” and treated for minor injuries, according to Reburn.

News Channel 11 has requested additional information from TDOC to determine which event occurred first and if the inmate who reportedly assaulted an employee was involved in both altercations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 and WJHL.com for updates.