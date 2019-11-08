TDOC: 3 former Northeast Correctional Complex employees indicted on charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three former Northeast Correctional Complex employees have been indicted on charges stemming from incidents at the prison.

According to Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Robert Reburn, indictments against former warden Randy Lee, former corrections sergeant Shannon Clark and former maintenance worker Billy Porter were all recently announced.

Reburn said he learned of the indictments on Friday.

According to Reburn, Lee is charged with multiple counts of official misconduct, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Reburn said the incidents for which Lee is charged happened in late 2018 and early 2019.

Clark is facing charges of official misconduct and inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate.

Porter is charged for introducing contraband into the facility.

According to Reburn, “TDOC is not going to put up with” criminal behavior from its employees.

No word yet on when Lee, Clark and Porter could appear in court.