MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) was treated for injuries after an altercation in late May, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).

According to TDOC Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, the incident occurred on Friday, May 27 and involved ‘multiple inmates.’ Reburn said that one inmate was physically assaulted as a result of the incident.

The assaulted inmate was evaluated by NECX medical staff.

Reburn told News Channel 11 that the inmate was treated on-site and sustained minor injuries.