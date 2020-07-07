TDLWD: 35 laid off at ADESA East Tennessee in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – 35 people have been affected by a “permanent layoff” at an auto auction facility in Fall Branch.

According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Auto Dealers Exchange of Memphis (ADESA) in Fall Branch is laying off 35 workers.

ADESA, located at 195 Joe R. McCrary Road in Fall Branch, notified TDLWD of the layoff on June 30.

The layoff takes effect on August 1, 2020.

To contact the Dislocated Worker Unit, call 615-253-6355.

A reason for the layoff was not specified in the WARN Notice.

You can read the full TDLWD WARN Notice by clicking here.