TDH offering free drive-thru flu vaccines Nov. 19 in Northeast Tenn.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is providing families in Northeast Tennessee with an opportunity to protect themselves from the flu this season.
According to a release from TDH, seven counties will be offering drive-through flu vaccines on November 19.
The vaccines are available to the community at no charge as part of the “Fight Flu TN” event.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our
community from the flu,” said Rebekah English, Northeast Regional Director. ”The flu can make
you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or
even take your life. We urge everyone in the Northeast Region who hasn’t received a flu shot
yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
Flu shots are recommended for everyone ages six months and older.
Below is a list of the participating locations: