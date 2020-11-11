TDH offering free drive-thru flu vaccines Nov. 19 in Northeast Tenn.

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is providing families in Northeast Tennessee with an opportunity to protect themselves from the flu this season.

According to a release from TDH, seven counties will be offering drive-through flu vaccines on November 19.

The vaccines are available to the community at no charge as part of the “Fight Flu TN” event.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our

community from the flu,” said Rebekah English, Northeast Regional Director. ”The flu can make

you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or

even take your life. We urge everyone in the Northeast Region who hasn’t received a flu shot

yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

Flu shots are recommended for everyone ages six months and older.

Below is a list of the participating locations: