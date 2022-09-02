NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee has 189 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

The TDH’s Monkeypox Response Epidemiologic Report stated on Friday that of those 189, five are within the Northeast Region. The Northeast Region consists of Hawkins, Hancock, Greene, Carter, Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

The Sullivan County/Blountville region does not have any confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Friday, the TDH reports.

Those five cases make up 3% of Tennessee’s total monkeypox cases. The Nashville/Davidson County region makes up 52% of the total cases with 98 confirmed.

The majority of all of Tennessee’s cases are among men, with a median age of 33. In total, 179 of the cases are among men, which translates to 95% of all the state’s cases.