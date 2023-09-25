SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County residents needing to dispose of household wastes like cleaning fluids and pesticides will have the chance Saturday.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) states a mobile collection service will be coming to Sullivan Central Middle School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

TDEC’s collection service will accept household hazardous waste materials at no cost. Those include:

Cleaning fluids

Pesticides

Mercury thermometers/thermostats

Fluorescent lamps

Lithium and button batteries

Aerosols

Adhesives

Medications

Brake fluid

Pool chemicals

Paint thinner

Used needles

TDEC stated they will NOT accept ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, electronics or paint.

No appointments are necessary to dispose of the hazardous household waste materials. Individual households may dispose of their materials for free, but TDEC will have a disposal cost for “Very Small Quantity Generator Waste.” That includes non-households like businesses, schools, farms and churches, all of whom will also need to make appointments.

TDEC advises anyone who is transporting those materials to the collection site to place them in sturdy boxes with either newspaper or plastic to prevent spills.