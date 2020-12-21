TDEC, Gov. Lee announce $950,000 loan to improve water infrastructure in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that almost a million dollars will be loaned for the improvement of water infrastructure in Hawkins County.

According to a release from TDEC, the $950,000 loan will go to the First Utility District of Hawkins County.

TDEC says the loan comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program and will be used to improve the water distribution system in the county.

The loan has a term of 20 years at 0.61 percent interest.

“We’re pleased to provide this assistance,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the release. “This is a reminder of the importance of water services in our communities, and the improvements can have a big impact.”