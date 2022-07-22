KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Co. alerted national authorities of a release of “an unknown oil substance” into the South Fork of the Holston River Friday morning, a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) spokeswoman confirmed.

Kim Schofinski of TDEC said the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Response Center notified TDEC that Eastman had reported the release. In a 1:02 p.m. email, Schofinski said TDEC staff have been communicating with Eastman personnel and were en route to investigate the release, which occurred the same morning as an airborne emission of what Eastman has identified as iodine.

“The notification (from EPA) indicated that the facility had been shut down as a result while attempts to identify the substance were ongoing and downstream users were notified,” Schofinski said, adding that the Eastman issues represent “an ongoing situation.”

While News Channel 11 made inquiries to various agencies regarding the purple vapors seen above the facility, Sullivan County EMA Director Jim Bean said the agency had been notified of a power outage at Eastman, along with a “release that caused a sheen on the water.”

Information released by Eastman has not made any mention of a substance being released into the river. News Channel 11 has reached out to the chemical company for more details on the matter.

News Channel 11 has also requested TDEC provide any information it receives concerning the emission, which produced a purple plume of smoke in the air over Kingsport.