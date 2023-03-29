NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 43 grants, totaling $203,244,525, from Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund. A large sum of that total is heading to Northeast Tennessee.

Greeneville, Sullivan County, Erwin, Mount Carmel and Tusculum all received either a collaborative grant or a non-collaborative grant from TDEC. Grants awarded to these areas represent 132 individual drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, a release from TDEC stated.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

According to TDEC, the grants will focus on the following:

–“Protect and promote human health and safety and improve water quality by supporting water systems in non-compliance to work toward compliance with water quality requirements.”

–“Improve the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems.”

–“Address critical water infrastructure needs across the state.”

Below are towns and counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area that receiving a grant.

Town of Greeneville $2,346,912

Projects will reportedly include improvements to the water treatment plant, replacement of old generators, relocating transmission lines and the installation of new valves.

Sullivan County – $9,637,392

Utility Districts of Bloomingdale, Blountville, Bristol Bluff-City, Intermont and “Southfork,” as well as with the City of Bristol, the City of Kingsport and the City of Bluff City, Sullivan County will collaborate and use ARP funds to develop three comprehensive Asset Management Plans, the TDEC release stated.

The grant will reportedly contribute to 13 drinking water/wastewater projects across communities to improve reliability by addressing issues with water lines, pump stations and water treatment plants.

Town of Erwin – $1,504,154

“The Town of Erwin will complete a stormwater management plan as well as map its sewer system. Additional projects include the repair of a failing box culvert as well as upgrades to failing sewer mains,” TDEC stated.

Town of Mount Carmel – $1,448,730

Alongside Hawkins County, Mount Carmel will use the grant to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Wastewater projects include repairing the system’s clarifier, installing a new drainage pump and replacing an old sanitary sewer lift station.

City of Tusculum – $855,091

Tusculum’s project will reportedly expand the city’s drip field and increase the capacity of its wastewater system. The grant will also be used to connect the College Hills neighborhood to the system and eliminate faulty septic tanks and package systems.