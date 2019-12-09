TCAT Washington County extension project stalls over funding

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A project by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton to build a satellite site in Washington County has stalled.

TCAT-Elizabethton Vice President Danny O’Quinn says the project to build the extension campus at Boones Creek Elementary School is still a go, but progress has stalled as the school seeks funding for the new site.

TCAT-Elizabethton will apply for a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and will send a funding proposal to the Tennessee Board of Regents in March, according to O’Quinn. He expects a response from TBR in June.

O’Quinn added that all parties involved are still interested in the project.

