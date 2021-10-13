TCAT to celebrate seasonal transition with Fall Fest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology will celebrate fall season with various activities beginning Oct. 25, according to a release from the school.
The celebration week — dubbed as Fall Fest — will start on Monday, Oct. 25 and continue through Friday, giving students several opportunities to participate in fall and Halloween-related festivities.
The chili cook-off has been left off the celebration’s itinerary due to COVID-19.
However, students will have plenty of other events to participate such as the following:
- Crazy hats and socks day – Monday, Oct. 25
- Door decorating – Tuesday Oct. 26
- Best carved pumpkin – Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Halloween costume day – Thursday, Oct. 28
The highlight of the week will be the “People’s Choice Award,” in which a pumpkin display will be judged by all students, faculty and staff.
Students throughout all TCAT campuses will be able to participate in the activities.