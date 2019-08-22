TCAT pins 45 practical nursing students amid national nursing shortage

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Practical nursing students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton were recognized in a special ceremony Wednesday.

45 practical nursing students participated in a pinning ceremony at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

According to TCAT Elizabethton, 26 of the students were members of the National Technical Honor Society, which requires a 95 grade point average, clean attendance record, and a recommendation from a faculty member.

This comes as local health officials warn about a nationwide shortage of nurses.

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFuscoe spoke to healthcare professionals about what is being done to solve this problem. Look for her full story on WJHL.com and on News Channel 11 at 11 p.m.