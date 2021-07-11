TCAT Elizabethton to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – To help drive up vaccination rates in the region, the Elizabethton campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) is hosting a vaccine drive for anyone 18 years old and up on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to a press release by the school, the event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the college’s main campus located on Highway 91 North.

Janssen Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free to any who qualify.

Appointments are not required.

The release states that the choice of Johnson & Johnson vaccine follows the end of the Food and Drug Administration’s pause for further testing.

Jeremy Tromblay, registered nurse and an organizer of the event, said that federal research has shown that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits currently outweigh its known and potential risks in those 18 and older.