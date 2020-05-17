TCAT Elizabethton to hold student orientation Monday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over 100 new students will be reporting to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus in Elizabethton Monday.

According to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, students will follow the same COVID-19 protocols established for existing students who reported on May 4.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, online instruction began at TCAT on March 23, a press release from the college highlighted. With some restrictions, TCAT Elizabethton resumed in-person classroom instruction after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowed prohibitions to expire on April 30.

College President Dean Blevins said in the release that instructors were given the option to continue online classroom if they so desired, but in-person instruction will look different.

Among the restrictions that still apply, Blevins said all people arriving on campus will be asked the following questions related to COVID 19 symptoms:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID 19?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had a new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Some restrictions in the classroom include:

Social distancing guidelines: Workstations were evaluated and spaced six feet apart in the classroom. Chairs in the TCAT auditorium were spaced six feet apart.

Classroom equipment and materials are sanitized regularly.

TCAT employees, students, and visitors are required to wear a cloth (or another type) face mask while on campus in common areas.

Prohibit congregating in break rooms and other common areas and limit the capacity of these spaces to permit social distancing of at least six feet.

Employees and students will be required to report any personal illness and any exposure to a Covid-19 positive case to Patricia Henderson.

“If students do not bring a face mask with them or refuse to wear one, they will not be permitted on campus,” Blevins said. “Do not schedule social events of more than 10 people. Ask students to wash their hands regularly.”