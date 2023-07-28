BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County officials and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton president gathered at the former Boone’s Creek Elementary School Friday to give an update on the progress being made at the new campus.

“Today, we are celebrating a milestone and getting some construction going on this former Boone’s Creek Elementary School site for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s brand new satellite campus in Boones Creek,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.

TCAT Elizabethton serves five counties throughout Northeast Tennessee. TCAT offers another option for students to earn certifications and enter the workforce.

Dr. David Hicks, President of TCAT Elizabethton, said the college focuses on developing the workforce throughout the region.

“More than anything else, we’re looking at developing a workforce that is well-trained and that can be an economic boost for our local economy,” said Hicks.

Grandy said the new campus will help establish community growth and benefit both new and existing businesses.

“What I’m interested in is looking at new businesses and helping existing businesses be able to expand and grow their business,” said Grandy. “Most of the growth that we see in the community and workforce requirement is from local businesses that want to expand and develop and grow.”

Hicks said he believes this campus has an opportunity to positively affect the lives of the students who enroll.

“We’re also here today to change lives because I see this as an opportunity for students that may be having an opportunity – if they’ll take advantage of it – to increase their economic trajectory in a lot of ways,” said Hicks.

The nursing, industrial electricity, cosmetology and building construction technology spaces are set to be completed on Sept. 5. The building will continue to see work done, with the plan to have the building finished by August 2024.