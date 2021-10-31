TCAT allows mask mandate to expire

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus-wide mask mandate that has been in place for the past months will now expire.

According to TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins, while the mask mandate is ending the college will still be monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

In a statement, Blevins wrote that infection rates and positive cases in the college’s community will be carefully monitored and social distancing will still be encouraged while on campus.

TCAT’s mask mandate required the use of facial coverings for all students, staff, faculty and visitors while indoors and around others regardless of vaccination status.

This is similar to the news from Northeast State Community College which stated they will also be ending masking on campus, citing declining COVID-19 transmission rates.