TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing is underway for thousands of children across Tennessee and in the Tri-Cities region. The state assessment measures benchmarks for students in core subject areas like English language arts, math, science and social studies.

The testing window opened Monday and continues through May 6. This year marks a return to normal when it comes to TCAP scoring and its impacts.

The test scores will count this year. This follows changes prompted by Tennessee lawmakers during the pandemic so that students, teachers, schools and districts would not face any negative consequences associated with poor student assessments due to learning loss.

This TCAP testing season may even be more important than in years past as educators will have a very close eye on the results to gauge where students are as schools have returned to normal operations.

“Hopefully, we will start heading back to where we were tracking before the pandemic, it’ll take some time,” said Dr. Steve Barnett, superintendent of Johnson City Schools.

Barnett says the TCAP results will give schools a good idea of how much growth has been accomplished and which areas need more work.

“It’ll be interesting to see if what we’ve done to help with some of the learning loss from the pandemic has helped. We’ll be able to look at that, drill down on the individual student,” said Barnett.

In a 2021 report, the Tennessee Department of Education said since learning was disrupted in early 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, statewide averages revealed less than 30 percent of Tennessee students were scoring on grade level in English language arts and just 25 percent were scoring on grade level in math. On average, students in economically disadvantaged parts of the state were most impacted.

Dr. Andy True, assistant superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, says TCAP is one benchmark of many to gauge recent student progress.

“This is just one piece of that broader look at how a student is progressing,” True said. “We’ll certainly be looking at those scores to see where our kids are, what we need to continue to look at to help support them as we continue to move forward through what has been a tumultuous couple of years.”

TCAP scores make up one part of a teacher’s evaluation on their “level of effectiveness,” True said. He argues it is because of the hard work of teachers that students are doing well in the classroom following two years of change.

“Our staff and our educators have really gone above and beyond,” True said.

While the state has seen a significant decline in student academic proficiency across all subjects and grades, the Tennessee Department of Education said in a statement, “These declines were mitigated as a direct result of the hard work of Tennessee’s districts, schools and educators.”

A spokesperson for the department added that despite pandemic disruptions and the law change excluding data from state tests being used for accountability determinations, the state was still able to achieve 95 percent participation on the TCAP. They called this “an extraordinary achievement.”

Testing is required by state and federal law and provides valuable data about student performance and how students are lining up with state standards.

“While COVID-19 disruptions were significant and difficult for our students, we know they were eager to get back to school and to learn,” said Brian Blackley, a spokesperson for the Department of Education. “We are excited about what they can accomplish, and we look forward to seeing them demonstrate they’re working to move beyond learning loss.”

For more information on TCAP and testing periods, click here.