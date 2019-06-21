TBR raises tuition and fees at Northeast State, other colleges; lowest increase since 1991

The Tennessee Board of Regents has approved an increase in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Tuition and fees combined will increase by 2.45% from last year, the lowest percentage increase at Tennessee’s community colleges since 1991, according to TBR. It will mark the third consecutive year in which tuition and fees were increased by less than 3%.

“For an academic year (two semesters at community colleges, three trimesters at TCATs), tuition and mandatory fees for Tennessee residents attending full time will range from $4,504 to $4,588 at the community colleges – a $109 increase – and $3,937 at the TCATs – a $94 increase,” TBR explained in a release Friday. “Many students attend free of tuition and mandatory fees through the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs and other state and federal financial assistance.”

This increase will apply to TBR’s 13 community colleges, including Northeast State, and 27 colleges of applied technology.

TBR also increased pay for adjunct faculty from the current range of $500 to $700 per credit hour taught to $700 to $850 at community colleges and from $20-$30 per clock hour to $30-$40 at the TCATs.