ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents has made a recommendation for the next president of TCAT Elizabethton.

Dr. David Hicks (Photo: TBR)

Chancellor Flora Tydings is recommending Dr. David Hicks for the job.

Hicks is currently the superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, a position he has held since 2010. He is one of two finalists that were selected last month by a search committee.

The Board of Regents will consider his appointment in a special called meeting on May 25.

If appointed, Hicks would replace Dean Blevins, who is retiring in June after 13 years as president of TCAT Elizabethton.