ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents has made a recommendation for the next president of TCAT Elizabethton.
Chancellor Flora Tydings is recommending Dr. David Hicks for the job.
Hicks is currently the superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, a position he has held since 2010. He is one of two finalists that were selected last month by a search committee.
The Board of Regents will consider his appointment in a special called meeting on May 25.
If appointed, Hicks would replace Dean Blevins, who is retiring in June after 13 years as president of TCAT Elizabethton.