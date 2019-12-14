TBR approves new TCAT Elizabethton dual enrollment programs in Johnson, Unicoi counties

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents approved two new training programs by TCAT Elizabethton that will be based at high schools in Johnson and Unicoi counties, but there is at least one more hurdle to clear before the programs can be offered.

TBR approved a diesel-powered equipment technology program in Johnson County and a welding technology program in Unicoi County.

TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Danny O’Quinn says the dual enrollment programs will be offered at Johnson County High School and Unicoi County High School. Both will be evening programs.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission will need to approve both sites before the programs can be offered.

TCAT Elizabethton hopes to make the programs available in 2020.