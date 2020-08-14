TBI: Sullivan County community asked to help identify drug dealers after rise in overdoses since March

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance identifying individuals responsible for the increase in overdose deaths in the county.

During a press conference on Friday morning, the TBI announced that there have been 97 overdoses in Sullivan County reported to the TBI HIDTA Drug Related Death Task Force since March 1.

TBI spokespeople said 22 deaths in Sullivan County are attributed to overdoses.

On average, TBI says that is one overdose death per week.

During the press conference, authorities said the reported overdoses are just a portion of the total incidents, since many overdoses are not reported.

Authorities said the majority of the overdoses are a result of the use of heroin, Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

TBI reports that approximately two weeks ago, 10 out-of-state drug dealers were arrested and are facing federal charges.

According to the TBI, agents from the task force executed several search warrants that resulted in several various narcotics and firearms being seized.

However, state and local authorities are asking community members of Sullivan County to be vigilant and report information that could lead to drug dealers being identified.

No specific suspects or persons of interest were identified by officials during the press conference.

TBI officials said the pandemic could be a contributing factor in the rise of local overdoses.