KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 38 years since her body was found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking for leads in the case of a 17-year-old who was found dead near Greeneville.

Elizabeth Lamotte’s body was found partially decomposed along I-81 in Greene County near Exit 44 on April 14, 1985, according to the TBI. When her body was found, Lamotte’s death was ruled a homicide, but she would not be identified until 33 years later.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice (NH DOJ) says Lamotte disappeared on Nov. 22, 1984, from a Manchester, N.H., Youth Development Center. The release said she left the facility on a furlough to Gill Stadium but never returned.

On her 18th birthday, in July 1985, her case was discharged from the Youth Development Center.

How Lamotte got from New Hampshire to East Tennessee has not been explained in any of the releases from the TBI or the NH DOJ. Her body was found less than five months after she disappeared.

The TBI said it submitted a sample of her DNA to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) in 2006, and a profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

However, Lamotte was not reported missing to Manchester, N.H., police until more than 30 years after she disappeared, the NH DOJ said.

She was soon reported missing around January 2017 when the New Hampshire Attorney General held a press conference with the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit and the Manchester Police Department regarding a different unidentified person’s case.

According to the NH DOJ, authorities released information about a suspect in the murders of Bob Evans and his wife, Elizabeth Evans, who lived in Machester in the early 1980s. The DOJ said authorities requested assistance from the public to identify Elizabeth Evans.

A tip was submitted to the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit and passed to the Manchester Police Department, stating Lamotte “escaped from the Youth Development Center and had not been heard from since.”

The DOJ’s release said the tipster thought Lamotte might be the Elizabeth Evans that the police were attempting to identify.

After talking with personnel from the Youth Development Center and Lamotte’s family and friends who confirmed she had been missing since 1984, Lamotte was entered as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center, the NH DOJ said. Two of Lamotte’s brothers provided DNA samples that were submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

On Nov. 13, 2018, the NH DOJ says the UNTCHI notified the Manchester Police Department that they had matched the Lamotte brothers’ DNA to the remains of an unidentified woman found in Greene County in 1985 using mitochondrial DNA.

According to the release, the likelihood of the match was determined to be 194.4 million times more likely than the remains originating from another individual in the United States.

In 2023, the TBI is asking the public for help to develop new leads in Lamotte’s case. The TBI said anyone with information about her death, especially information about who she may have been within the days before she died, is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).