JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s top law enforcement agency said Wednesday that hoax calls of active shooters at high schools across the state have prompted law enforcement responses. Schools in Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport and Greeneville appear to be among those affected.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) stated in a release that multiple police departments in the state have received calls claiming an active shooter is at one of their local high schools.

The TBI also stated that as of 11:23 a.m., “none of these reports has proven credible.” The TBI also stated there is no threat to the public known at the time.

Johnson City

News Channel 11 was on the scene at Science Hill High School where police had responded with emergency lights earlier in the day. As of 11:30 a.m., a Johnson City spokesperson said that police cleared the school.

Johnson City Schools provided News Channel 11 with the following statement:

“Science Hill High School was made aware of a hoax threat that appears to have been made to several schools across the state. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating this statewide situation. Science Hill’s campus has been swept by the Johnson City Police Department and they do not believe that there is a threat to students at this time. They are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and there are police currently on campus. Again, JCPD has swept the campus and believes there is no threat to students at this time. We will update families as soon as we have more information.” Johnson City Schools

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Science Hill was no longer in lockdown following the response and an increased police presence will be at all schools in the city Wednesday.

Bristol

A Bristol, Tennessee City Schools spokesperson said a call was made to Tennessee High School Wednesday morning with a threat of an active shooter inside the school. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) responded to the school and was clearing the entire building room-by-room as of 11:42 a.m.

Bristol City Schools plans to notify parents as soon as Tennessee High School is cleared, the statement reads. The school district said Bristol elementary schools and Tennessee Middle have been placed in lockdown as part of a response.

A press conference with Bristol City Schools and the BTPD is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Greeneville

At 12:18 p.m., the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) announced that investigators were aware of 911 calls being made claiming an active shooter was at Greeneville Middle and High School. The GPD said investigators were looking into the calls and believe they are also fake threats.

The GPD referenced similar false threats made to nearby school systems.