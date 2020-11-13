TBI seeking wanted sex offender against children out of Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking a wanted fugitive and sex offender from Sullivan County.

According to a tweet from the TBI, Jeremiah Thomas Brake, 39, is wanted for violation of the sex offender registry law.

He’s a convicted sex offender against children who’s wanted out of Sullivan County for Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Law.



TBI’s website lists Brake’s offense as Attempted Aggravated Sexual Battery.

His last known location was Kingsport.

Brake has hazel eyes, brown hair and weighs roughly 225 pounds. He is listed on the Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry as being 6’1″.

Brake has a tattoo on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information regarding Brake’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.