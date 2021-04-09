TBI seeking man wanted in Sullivan County for attempted second-degree murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a man charged with attempted murder in Sullivan County.

According to a tweet from the TBI, Daniel Wayne Wright is wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for attempted second-degree murder and failure to appear.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call SCSO at 423-279-7330.

No further information about Wright’s charges was released.

News Channel 11 has reached out to SCSO for more details.

