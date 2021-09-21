TBI searching for missing 79-year-old Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Johnson City man.

TBI officials said that Charles Edward was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and blue jeans and might be driving a black Honda CRV with the TN Tag 347-NTC.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Silver Alerts are issued for those missing who meet the following criteria:

  • 60 years or older
  • Have dementia
  • Have a physical or mental disability

No further details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.

