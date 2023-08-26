SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are asking the public for help in locating missing and endangered 15-year-old Desmond Hensley.

The TBI issued an endangered child alert for Hensley on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the TBI, he was reportedly last seen at his home in Piney Flats around 1 a.m. Saturday morning wearing blue jeans and a green cut-off shirt. Hensley is 5’10” and weighs 250 pounds; he has brown hair and hazel eyes, the TBI said.

Photo: TBI

The post from the TBI said Hensley has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without help. The post adds he may be in possession of a knife. A post from the SCSO states, “It is believed that Desmond left on foot; however, that is not confirmed.”

Anyone with information on Desmond Hensley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) at (423)-279-7330.